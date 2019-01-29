Cars queuing in snow 'for hours'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Snow traps cars on A44 at Llangurig, Powys 'for hours'
Schools and roads have been closed and cars trapped in drifts as snow falls across many parts of Wales.
A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice for the whole of the country came into force at 12:00 GMT and lasts until 11:00 on Wednesday.
Snow ploughs have been dispatched to the A44 near Aberystwyth and cars have become trapped on the road.
Peter Fennemore, a van driver from Milton Keynes, has been stuck on the A44 near Llangurig, Powys.
29 Jan 2019
