Snow closes schools and causes traffic
Snow in Wales: 'I think there'll be some sledging'

Schools and roads have been closed and cars trapped in drifts as snow falls across many parts of Wales.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice for the whole of the country came into force at 12:00 GMT and lasts until 11:00 on Wednesday.

Police have been out in force along with snowploughs to ease traffic issues - but for those whose schools were closed, the snow signalled more fun times.

  • 29 Jan 2019
