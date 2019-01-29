Media player
Snow in Wales: 'I think there'll be some sledging'
Schools and roads have been closed and cars trapped in drifts as snow falls across many parts of Wales.
A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice for the whole of the country came into force at 12:00 GMT and lasts until 11:00 on Wednesday.
Police have been out in force along with snowploughs to ease traffic issues - but for those whose schools were closed, the snow signalled more fun times.
29 Jan 2019
