Wales and Lions rugby star Dafydd James 'has panic attacks'
The former Wales and British Lions rugby player Dafydd James has said he still suffers panic attacks almost a decade after retiring.
Mr James fractured a vertebrae in his neck which led to his Scarlets contract being cancelled in 2009, effectively ending his career.
The 43-year-old told BBC Wales being forced into retirement also contributed to the end of his marriage.
"I lost my identity", Mr James told BBC Wales Live.
29 Jan 2019
