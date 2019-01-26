Video

Dancing has helped ex-nurse Gail Stewart "feel like a woman again" after her mastectomy four years ago.

She is among a group of Welsh women who have had a hysterectomy or mastectomy, who dance together to boost self-esteem after cancer.

The dance style they use in Swansea and Penarth is biodanza, which aims to help people re-connect with their community and improve self-confidence.

She now describes herself as "full of life and energy".