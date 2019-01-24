How to get better 5G signal? Taller masts
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How to get better 5G signal? Build taller masts, say AMs

5G networks are coming, possibly as soon as late 2019.

But there are fears among AMs that Wales could be left behind.

That is because masts up to 15m (50ft) can be fast-tracked through the planning system, while across the rest of Britain it is 25m (82ft).

  • 24 Jan 2019