Sala 'really scared' on missing plane

Video

This is the message missing Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala sent shortly before his plane went missing on his journey from Nantes to the Welsh capital on Monday evening.

Sala said he was "really scared" and the "plane seems like it is breaking apart".

He added: "If you don't have news from me in an hour and a half, I don't know if they are going to send someone to search for me because they will not find me."

No trace of the plane Sala and pilot David Ibbotson were travelling on has been found after two days of searching.