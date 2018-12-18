Mother 'lost everything' to mental health

Video

A woman jailed for two years for neglecting her two children, believes her situation would not have spiralled out of control had she been given the mental health support she needed.

Her home was found to be knee-deep in rubbish, with cat and rodent droppings and no hot water or heating.

"I did live like that and it was disgusting, but I also cleaned my act up, for the sake of making somewhere safe, happy and clean for [my children]."

In March 2018, she was given a two-year custodial sentence, which was later suspended by the Court of Appeal. By then she had already served 11 weeks in jail and had lost her council house.