Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Severn tolls: 'I've been asked for a Big Mac and fries'
The tolls are scrapped on the Severn bridges between south Wales and south-west England from Monday.
The charge has been in place since the first crossing was opened by The Queen in 1966.
Toll collector Darren Moore has had drivers jokingly ask him for fast food during his 11 years collecting tolls.
"I'm sad I'm losing my job but I understand that the £5.60 toll has been expensive for commuters," he said.
-
14 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-46560413/severn-tolls-i-ve-been-asked-for-a-big-mac-and-friesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window