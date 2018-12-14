'I've been asked for a Big Mac and fries'

Video

The tolls are scrapped on the Severn bridges between south Wales and south-west England from Monday.

The charge has been in place since the first crossing was opened by The Queen in 1966.

Toll collector Darren Moore has had drivers jokingly ask him for fast food during his 11 years collecting tolls.

"I'm sad I'm losing my job but I understand that the £5.60 toll has been expensive for commuters," he said.