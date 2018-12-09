Video

Travellers have been posting footage of themselves buying goods for those in need and choosing someone else to do the same.

According to volunteers at a food bank in Flintshire, supermarkets have almost run out of storage space with the donations.

The food bank challenge started in late November and has seen videos posted to Facebook and Twitter.

Martin Gallagher, a north Wales traveller, said: "I think it's struck a such a chord because we know how difficult things are for a lot of people right now, especially families."