Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Live coverage of the Welsh Labour Leadership announcement
Live coverage of the announcement of the new Welsh Labour leader from the Principality Stadium.
-
06 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-46432750/live-coverage-of-the-welsh-labour-leadership-announcementRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window