Sport 'great way of making friends'

Video

There is "a lot of work to be done" to close the gap in sports participation for some pupils, a Sport Wales report has shown.

The School Sport Survey showed the gap between children from the most and least deprived areas taking part in sport widened in the past three years.

But it found more children with a disability or from certain ethnic minority groups do sport regularly.

Boys are still doing more sport than girls but there is work to change that.

St Joseph's RC High School in Newport has been praised for the activities it puts on both in school and afterwards - and how it works with the local council's Newport Live initiative.