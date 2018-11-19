Media player
'New generation' for Gavin and Stacey - Ruth Jones
Actress Ruth Jones says there is a new generation watching Gavin and Stacey.
The writer and star of the series spoke to BBC Wales arts and media correspondent Huw Thomas back home in Cardiff, as she prepares for her first stage play for 12 years, The Nightingales.
Jones said young people who missed the Barry-based series first time around were now catching up.
19 Nov 2018
