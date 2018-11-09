Welsh dad's hilarious football coaching
Aberystwyth dad's hilarious football coaching goes viral

This dad takes fatherly encouragement to another level.

Bow Street under-8s were cruising at 2-0 up against Llanilar under-8s before this happened to make it 2-1.

Phil Hatfield helped his distracted goalkeeper son to pull off the ultimate save - pushing six-year-old Osian into the path of the ball.

Llanilar went on to equalise and the game ended 2-2 for the Aberystwyth-based teams.

Video courtesy of Chris Wilkins.

  • 09 Nov 2018
