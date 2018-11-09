Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aberystwyth dad's hilarious football coaching goes viral
This dad takes fatherly encouragement to another level.
Bow Street under-8s were cruising at 2-0 up against Llanilar under-8s before this happened to make it 2-1.
Phil Hatfield helped his distracted goalkeeper son to pull off the ultimate save - pushing six-year-old Osian into the path of the ball.
Llanilar went on to equalise and the game ended 2-2 for the Aberystwyth-based teams.
Video courtesy of Chris Wilkins.
-
09 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-46155317/aberystwyth-dad-s-hilarious-football-coaching-goes-viralRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window