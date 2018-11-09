Flooding hits amid amber weather warning

Media player
Flooding: Amber weather warning as Wales hit by rain
Flooding has hit parts of Wales amid a Met Office amber weather warning.
Solva and Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire have four flood warnings in place, meaning flooding is expected, and more rain is forecasted.
Pembrokeshire council said flooded roads were being dealt with on a "priority basis".
Water levels are set to rise when high tide hits at about 19:00 GMT.
09 Nov 2018
