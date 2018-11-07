Tales from the trenches: A letter home
Video

A letter home from a Welsh World War One soldier

From Gallipoli to the Somme, about 40,000 Welsh soldiers died in World War One.

Many of them kept diaries and wrote letters home to their loved ones while serving in distant lands.

Their legacies are now immortalised by their written records.

This is one of their stories.

