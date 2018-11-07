Farmers 'suspicious' of wildlife scheme

Media player
Farmers and landowners suspicious of 'rewilding' scheme
Farmers and landowners are "wary and suspicious" of a massive "rewilding" project in mid Wales.
It is hoped one huge stretch of landscape can be brought back to a state where it supports a range of wildlife, plants and trees.
"Summit to Sea" is due to appoint a director to lead the project after securing £3.4m of charitable funding.
Both of Wales' farming unions have voiced concerns about the plans.
07 Nov 2018
