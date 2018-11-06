'Shock' at car parts plant closure threat

Video

Workers at a car parts plant which is set to close over "uncertainty surrounding Brexit" have reacted to the news.

One employee outside Schaeffler in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, said he was "shocked but not surprised" whereas another said Brexit was only "a small part" of the decision.

The company has started a 45-day consultation on the plans, which will also affect a plant in Plymouth.

About 570 jobs could go as the firm plans to relocate factories outside the UK.