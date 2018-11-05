Bullies 'won't stop me playing football'

Video

A 13-year-old girl has spoken out about the criticism and name-calling she has suffered for playing a "boy's sport".

Darcie, 13, from Cwmbran in Torfaen has played football since she was eight and dreams of playing professionally.

But she has been told by PE teachers that she cannot play it as a recommended sport at school - instead hockey and netball are for girls.

The Children's Commissioner for Wales said gender stereotyping was "depressing".