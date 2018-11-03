Police car catches fire out on patrol

Video

A police car caught fire while on patrol.

A South Wales Police BMW 3 Series estate burst into flames in Alltwen, near Pontardawe in the Swansea Valley, at about 20:15 GMT on Friday.

Fire crews spent 30 minutes tackling the blaze and removed the car's battery as they put out the fire on Lon Hir.

The police officer on patrol in the car escaped and no-one was injured. Neither the police or South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are treating the blaze as suspicious.

But the police say they are investigating why the car suddenly caught fire.

Footage courtesy of Pa Roddy on Twitter