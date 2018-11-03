Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Parenting advice: 'Mum and dad like it when I eat broccoli'
Advice about "positive parenting techniques" has been published by the Welsh Government as it prepares to introduce legislation that would ban the smacking of children.
Some have labelled its advice, including that parents should not bite their children, "patronising" and "dangerous".
Others support the idea but claim it is inaccessible.
The Welsh Government said it was not intended as rules but rather ideas.
-
03 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-46072376/parenting-advice-mum-and-dad-like-it-when-i-eat-broccoliRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window