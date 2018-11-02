The kick that stunned the rugby world

Media player
Paul Thorburn donates boots worn for world record kick
Rugby fans and memorabilia collectors will soon have the chance to own a piece of sporting history.
Paul Thorburn stunned the rugby world with his "monster" penalty kick for Wales against Scotland in 1986.
More than 30 years later, it remains the longest penalty kick in international rugby history.
Now he has donated the boots he wore that day to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation in aid of the motor neurone disease charity set up by former Scotland rugby star Doddie Weir, who suffers from the condition.
02 Nov 2018
