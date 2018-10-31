'Meningitis changed my life completely'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Meningitis changed my life completely'

Cathy Trueman was a "gym freak" but now struggles to walk after contracting meningitis.

She wants to raise awareness that older people can contract the disease.

A recent survey by Meningitis Now suggested 95% of people did not think over 55-year-olds were at risk.

Ms Trueman said that she thought only babies and young people could catch it.

  • 31 Oct 2018