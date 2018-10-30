Artistic ways to tackle mental health

Video

The poet and playwright Patrick Jones has been appointed artist-in-residence with the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Wales.

He has worked on projects with people with dementia in recent years but now is also teaming up with those treating mental health - including GPs and psychiatrists.

As well as encouraging clinicians to be creative themselves, Jones is keen to explore the use of words in building the self-confidence of people with mental health.

He talks about the work ahead - and starts by reading from a poem from a collection My Song, My Story, developed with people with dementia and their families.