'Panic attacks, shaking and anxious'

Army veteran Andrew Inwood said being called for a face-to-face interview to see if he qualified for medical benefit payments left him shaking with panic attacks.

The former Royal Welsh soldier from Caerphilly was seriously injured in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan.

The examination process has been criticised by the Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds.

The Department for Work and Pensions said it "deeply values" the welfare of serving personnel and veterans.

But the Labour MP said it places unnecessary pressure on the veterans - many like Mr Inwood, who are already living with post-traumatic stress disorders.