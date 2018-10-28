Friend pays tribute to crash victim

Video

Friends and family of three young men killed in a crash in Denbighshire have paid tributes to the victims.

Leon Rice, 17, and 18-year-old John Michael Jones, from Ruthin, died when the car they were in hit another vehicle on Friday.

Colin Hornsby, from Greater Manchester, was also killed while four other people were injured, three seriously.

Mr Jones's friend and rugby team-mate Cai Hilditch-Roberts says everyone is "shocked".