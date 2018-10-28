Friend pays tribute to crash victim

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Friend's tribute to victim of fatal crash in Denbighshire
Friends and family of three young men killed in a crash in Denbighshire have paid tributes to the victims.
Leon Rice, 17, and 18-year-old John Michael Jones, from Ruthin, died when the car they were in hit another vehicle on Friday.
Colin Hornsby, from Greater Manchester, was also killed while four other people were injured, three seriously.
Mr Jones's friend and rugby team-mate Cai Hilditch-Roberts says everyone is "shocked".
-
28 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-46012685/friend-s-tribute-to-victim-of-fatal-crash-in-denbighshireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window