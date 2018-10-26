'It's not fair my wife went through this'

Video

A cyclist has described the moment he was punched off his bike and into the path of an oncoming van.

Darren Hefferman, 38, was jailed for two years for attacking Gareth Marshall.

Hefferman passed Mr Marshall on Beaufort Hill, Ebbw Vale, but the victim shouted for more room as Hefferman passed him.

Filled with rage, Hefferman stopped further down the road and waited to attack Mr Marshall.

Mr Marshall was left with a multitude of injuries including a broken collar bone, multiple broken ribs, a damaged lung, shattered pelvis and dislocated hip.