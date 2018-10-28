Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
From a few birthday cards to hundreds thanks to charity
The "heartbreaking" realisation that some disabled children have no birthday cards led to a charity sending out thousands.
When Follow Your Dreams ambassadors Alfie and Arthur faced having none apart from immediate family, an appeal was put out.
Hundreds of cards then arrived at the charity's headquarters in Church Village, Rhondda Cynon Taff.
In the past year, it has made the birthdays of 84 children extra special.
-
28 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-45993960/from-a-few-birthday-cards-to-hundreds-thanks-to-charityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window