The social media search for sperm

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Woman looks to Facebook group for sperm donor
A woman has turned to social media in her search for a sperm donor.
Sophie (not her real name) is in her 20s and has one child from a previous relationship, but decided she wanted to raise her family alone.
With a potential six-month wait for an NHS referral, she looked online and found a Facebook group where men offer their sperm for no charge.
But what are the pitfalls and professional advice for women thinking of going down this road?
-
20 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window