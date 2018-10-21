Media player
Cardiff Huskies: Para-ice hockey 'no different to able-bodied'
"Very dangerous" is how Cardiff Huskies para-ice hockey club captain Paul Furber describes the sport.
Flying across the ice, just centimetres above the rock hard surface with your hands dangerously close to metal blades means this is not for the faint-hearted.
But it is the passion of Huskies teammates, many of whom travel hours just to take part in training.
Their hard work has paid off - the Huskies won the British Para Ice Hockey League after triumphing over the Kingston Kestrels in the final.
