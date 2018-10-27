'Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin... Budgie'

Media player
Budgie: Cardiff's heavy metal pioneers 50 years on
After smashing a shop window to steal a guitar, Ray Phillips ran straight to the police station.
His arrest was a memorable incident during the early years of Budgie - seen as one of the first heavy metal bands.
Phillips recalls how the band's soft-sounding name was in direct contrast to its hard sound.
It is more than 50 years since they formed in Cardiff and Budgie is perhaps best known for the song Breadfan that was covered by Metallica.
