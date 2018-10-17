Son's anger over airing cupboard death

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Son's anger over Pennal resort airing cupboard death
A man is suing a resort company after his mother while trapped in a holiday home airing cupboard.
Craig Isherwood said Elizabeth Isherwood, known as Mary, died "in the most terrible circumstances".
She was staying at Plas Talgarth Country Club near Pennal, Gwynedd, in September 2017
Full story: Son sues over mum's airing cupboard death
-
17 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-45894461/son-s-anger-over-pennal-resort-airing-cupboard-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window