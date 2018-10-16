The 100-year-old bride
Hundred-year-old Norah Yates marries partner of 30 years

A 100-year-old woman has married her 74-year-old partner, declaring "I only feel about 20".

Norah and Malcolm Yates tied the knot at a hotel near their home in Prestatyn, Denbighshire.

The couple met at dance in the 1980s and have been "together ever since".

