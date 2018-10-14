Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Powerful Ceredigion river torrent carries bale of silage
Video footage has captured the raw power of a the River Teifi in Wales as a large round bale of silage, which can weigh up to a tonne, is thrown along in the torrent.
The footage was captured on the bridge between Llandysul in Ceredigion and Pontwelly in Carmarthenshire as Storm Callum hit on Saturday.
