Powerful torrent carries bail of hay
Video

Powerful Ceredigion river torrent carries bale of silage

Video footage has captured the raw power of a the River Teifi in Wales as a large round bale of silage, which can weigh up to a tonne, is thrown along in the torrent.

The footage was captured on the bridge between Llandysul in Ceredigion and Pontwelly in Carmarthenshire as Storm Callum hit on Saturday.

  • 14 Oct 2018
