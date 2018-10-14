300 cows wade through flood water

Media player
300 cows wade through Storm Callum flood water
As Storm Callum caused flooding across south Wales, farmers were forced to move livestock to higher ground.
In Llandeilo in Carmarthenshire, a herd of 300 cows were guided to safety through flood water as the land they were grazing was saturated.
Credit: John Merfyn Owen
Full story: Flood warnings drop as fatal storm passes
14 Oct 2018
