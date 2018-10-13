Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Callum: 'It's never been as bad as this'
Parts of Wales suffered its "worst flooding for 30 years" as Storm Callum hit.
Rivers burst their banks, homes were flooded, some are without power and travel was affected as Wales bore the brunt of torrential rain and wind.
The authorities have advised people to stay at home and not travel unless absolutely necessary.
-
13 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window