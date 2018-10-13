Media player
Storm Callum: Parts of Wales see 'worst flooding in 30 years'
Rivers have burst their banks, homes are flooded while some are without power and Wales is suffering travel chaos as Storm Callum wreaks havoc.
A 32-year-old man has died after falling into Penarth Marina on Friday night as parts of Wales have suffered their worst flooding in 30 years.
Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Powys are worst hit as 30 flood warnings and 40 alerts are in place across Wales.
One village is ready to evacuate and people have been told to stay at home.
13 Oct 2018
