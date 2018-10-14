A '15 year journey' to transform railway

Media player
A '15 year journey' to transform Welsh railway
The new operators of Wales and Borders rail services have taken over the running of the franchise.
French-Spanish joint venture Keolis Amey promises to eventually replace all trains, at a cost of £800m.
There is also £738m to electrify the South Wales valley lines, more services and the start of the new South Wales Metro over the next 15 years.
It marks an end to the troubled tenure for Arriva Trains Wales, criticised for overcrowding on commuter services.
14 Oct 2018
