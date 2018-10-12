High winds as Storm Callum hits coast
Video

Storm Callum: High winds cause large waves on Mumbles coast

Large waves and strong winds have been hitting Mumbles, Swansea, during Storm Callum.

An amber weather warning for south Wales is in place through Friday and much of Saturday, while a yellow warning for wind covers the whole of the country.

