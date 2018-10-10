Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mental health: The 'hurricane' inside comedian's head
A comedian whose career stalled after he had a breakdown has described how his anxiety feels.
Wes Packer, from the Rhondda Valley, was making his way in the world of comedy when he was diagnosed in 2012 with depression and anxiety.
Now he's trying to return to comedy while also looking after his mental health.
10 Oct 2018
