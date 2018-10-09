Venues 'should have disability ratings'

Media player
Push for bars and restaurants to have disability ratings
Helen Fincham was left paralysed by a rare neurological condition - all she wants is to be able to enjoy a night out and a simple sticker may help.
It would rate venues on their disabled access and facilities, similar to food hygiene stickers.
Volunteers hope to see accessibility certificates introduced in Wales.
On Tuesday, the Assembly's petitions committee will hold an evidence session featuring witnesses from the Bridgend Coalition of Disabled People, Disability Wales and the Royal National Institute of Blind People.
09 Oct 2018
