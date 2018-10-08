Dog walkers argue planned open spaces ban
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cardiff dog walkers argue against planned open spaces ban

Dog walkers in Cardiff are opposing plans which could stop their pets being allowed to walk on fields in the city.

Concerns over fouling on sports pitches has prompted Cardiff Council to propose fines of up to £100 if anyone walks their dog on a marked field.

RSPCA Cymru has said it is "troubled" by the potential public spaces protection order and it is claimed it could impact negatively on some businesses.

More than 2,500 people have signed a petition against the plan.

  • 08 Oct 2018
Go to next video: 'Dog poo cost me my leg'