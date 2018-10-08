Video

Dog walkers in Cardiff are opposing plans which could stop their pets being allowed to walk on fields in the city.

Concerns over fouling on sports pitches has prompted Cardiff Council to propose fines of up to £100 if anyone walks their dog on a marked field.

RSPCA Cymru has said it is "troubled" by the potential public spaces protection order and it is claimed it could impact negatively on some businesses.

More than 2,500 people have signed a petition against the plan.