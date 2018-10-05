Plaid's message 'must be Yes Wales can'.
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price: 'Yes Wales can'

Adam Price has given his first speech to a Plaid Cymru conference as leader, calling on his party to offer "hope for those without hope".

He told activists meeting in Cardigan on Friday: "Our message to the Welsh people must be simple - Yes Wales can."

