One-year-old Freya needs both her legs amputated - but her mother is determined that she will not miss out on having fun with her friends,

Danielle Sparks has joined families of child amputees in calling for the Welsh Government to set aside funding for specialist sport prosthetics.

In Wales, specialist sports blades are currently not available on the NHS like they are in England.

Campaigners want the funds to go towards children who need prosthetics to enable them to take part in physical activity.

Danielle said she does not want Freya, who was born without shin bones and knees, to miss out on running around with her sister and friends.