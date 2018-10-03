Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A man thought he could get away with daylight robbery.
A man has been jailed for 16 weeks after trying to steal bikes locked up outside a cafe in a Cardiff park.
He claimed the bicycles were his - and pulled out a hacksaw to cut through cables.
He was confronted by members of the public in Bute Park, who refused to let him leave with the the two bikes.
Police were called in - and the 38-year-old found himself in front of city magistrates.
03 Oct 2018
