'Anything can happen in football'
Ynysddu Welfare: Cup dream for team that 'didn't exist'

Welsh local league football club Ynysddu Welfare were shocked to find they were drawn in the FAW Youth Cup - given they did not have a youth team.

However rather than cancel the fixture, they turned to social media to raise a side.

Now the group of strangers, aged between 16 and 18, are preparing to take on Briton Ferry this Sunday after just one training session together.

  • 03 Oct 2018
