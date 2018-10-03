'I've never used protection for sex'

Video

Dating apps and a lack of funding are behind a spike in sexually transmitted infections in Wales, a health expert has said.

Cases of syphilis rose by 53% from 2016 to 2017 and diagnoses of gonorrhoea went up 21%, according to Public Health Wales' latest figures.

Dr Olwen Williams, president of the British Association of Sexual Health and HIV, said: "Certainly in my career I've never seen so much gonorrhoea or syphilis in my area, ever."

The Welsh Government said it will fund a number of sexual health projects.

But are STIs a concern? We spoke to four people to see what their approach was to safe sex.