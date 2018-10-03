'Walk in anytime' flu vaccine option

Video

Pharmacists have urged more people to take up flu vaccines this winter - and take advantage of walk-in services.

The annual winter vaccination programme is being launched in Wales, with vaccinations being offered by GPs and community pharmacies.

More free jabs and nasal spray vaccinations are being rolled out to different groups on the NHS.

But Rhodri Thomas, a community pharmacist from Cardiff, said anyone not covered by an at-risk category can still get a vaccine without having to make an appointment.