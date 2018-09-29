World's firefighters in Wales for games

Media player
International firefighter challenge in Cardiff Bay
Fire crews from across Europe and Taiwan are competing in the United Kingdom Rescue Organisation (UKRO) Caerdydd Challenge.
Around 600 firefighters are taking on challenges including cutting people out of cars and rescuing people from towers and rivers.
Among the competitors are the World and UK Extrication Champions from Bridgend.
29 Sep 2018
