World's firefighters in Wales for games
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

International firefighter challenge in Cardiff Bay

Fire crews from across Europe and Taiwan are competing in the United Kingdom Rescue Organisation (UKRO) Caerdydd Challenge.

Around 600 firefighters are taking on challenges including cutting people out of cars and rescuing people from towers and rivers.

Among the competitors are the World and UK Extrication Champions from Bridgend.

  • 29 Sep 2018
Go to next video: 'I was prepared to risk my life in the tower'