The ravers who are sober and up at dawn

Video

It's dawn on a side street in Cardiff city centre - but for Soulful Sunrise, the party is just getting started.

It is an event aimed at getting people out of bed and lifting their spirits before they go to work - with music, dancing and other activities - but definitely no drugs or alcohol.

Inspired by the Morning Gloryville events held in London, those descending on Big Moose Coffee house can get a healthy breakfast, yoga, meditation, face-painting and hula-hooping.

Leah Sian Davies, who has established the morning rave, said: "For anyone who's feeling isolated, scared to show their true colours to the world, bored of making small talk with strangers, or just wants to be free, silly, creative and try something new, pop on your sparkly leggings and dancing shoes.

"Set your alarm and grab a ticket to the best party in town, it could just change your life."