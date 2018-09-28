Kidsmoke and mirrors: Selling Welsh bands

Video

A new wave of Welsh bands are bidding for global fame - with a helping hand from some industry insiders.

Outfits like Cardiff's HMS Morris and Denbighshire's Campfire Social are being touted to audiences at international festivals in locations such as Quebec and British Colombia.

Others have had the chance to perform in South Korea and Spain.

It is part of a four-year-plan by the team behind the Welsh international music festival, Focus Wales.

Each year it hosts hundreds of bands and industry insiders at the three-day event in Wrexham.

Co-founder Andy Jones explained what they wanted to achieve, as he met Lance Williams - lead singer with up-and-coming act Kidsmoke, who are being taken out to Canada in October.